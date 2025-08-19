North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Guwahati Marks 17th Anniversary

The North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (NECHRI) in Guwahati celebrated its 17th anniversary on Monday with a day-long programme, reflecting on its journey of providing comprehensive cancer care to the region since its inauguration on 19th August 2008.

The celebrations, held at the Emil Grubbe Auditorium, included a cultural programme and a formal meeting. Dr. B.P. Deka, Medical Director of N.F. Railway Central Hospital, was the Chief Guest, congratulating the NECHRI management for their pioneering initiative of opening a cancer hospital in the region. He also shared his experiences treating patients.

Mr. Munin Saikia, General Secretary of the N.F. Railway Employees Union, spoke on cancer treatment and the importance of doctor-patient relationships, while renowned Assamese cine artist Mr. Brajen Bora addressed the gathering. Popular singer Rupam Bhuyan entertained the audience with musical performances.

Dr. M.N. Baruah, Managing Director of NECHRI, highlighted the cancer scenario in the region and outlined the advanced treatment facilities available at the institute, including academic collaborations with foreign institutions, ongoing research, and modern diagnostic procedures.

Mr. G. Tamuli, Chairman, and Dr. P.M. Baruah, Director of NECHRI, provided insights into the institute’s establishment and the comprehensive services offered. Dr. J. Borgohain and Dr. R. Changkakoty, Directors of NECHRI, were also present at the event.

Established as the first privately-run cancer hospital in Northeast India, NECHRI has emerged as one of the premier cancer care centres in the region. The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including two Linear Accelerators, HDR Brachytherapy, PET-CT Scan, and sophisticated onco-surgery theatres, providing advanced treatment options to patients from across the Northeast.

