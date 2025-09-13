Guwahati Woman Drugged, Assaulted by Co-Workers; Threatened with Video

North Guwahati has been rocked by a disturbing case of group sexual assault, underscoring growing concerns about sexual violence in the region. The victim, 29-year-old Rekha Brahma from Karbi Anglong, worked at Aroma International Pvt. Ltd., a liquor manufacturing unit in Gauripur.

Police reports indicate that vulnerable young women from modest backgrounds employed at the industrial plant are often targeted by predatory individuals. On the night of September 4, Brahma was lured by Mohinul Hussain, a married man with a two-year-old daughter, to a secluded spot in Mandakata Shuktaguri village under the pretext of linking her Aadhaar card for work purposes.

Hussain was reportedly aided by four accomplices—Saddam Ali, Rahman Ali, Hafizul Ali, and Babul Ali. The group allegedly forced Brahma to consume alcohol and drugs, after which Hussain sexually assaulted her repeatedly and threatened to kill her. He also recorded the assault on his mobile phone and threatened to make the footage public.

Fearing for her life, the victim escaped from her rented home in North Guwahati and took shelter at a friend’s residence. With assistance from the Karbi Youth Student Council, she filed a complaint with the North Guwahati Police Station on September 11. Based on her statement, the Changsari Police registered FIR No. 186/2025 and arrested Mohinul Hussain.

Hussain had previously expelled his first wife, Olaka Kropi, over personal disputes, and his family is reported to have aided him in his actions. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among local student organisations and community groups, including the Karbi Youth Student Council and Hindu nationalist youth groups. Police are monitoring affected areas, including Gauripur, Vetamukh, and Changsari, and have vowed to ensure strict enforcement of the law.

Also Read: Umrongso Erupts in Protest Over Brutal Rape-Murder of Bina Engtipi; Five L&T; Workers Held