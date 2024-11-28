Northeast Tourism Surge From 70 Lakh to 125 Lakh Visitors in a Decade

The Northeast region has witnessed a remarkable increase in domestic tourism, with over 125 lakh visitors in 2023, a significant rise from 70 lakh in 2014. This growth was highlighted by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the inauguration of the 12th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the Northeast Region, held in Assam's Kaziranga.

The minister credited the surge in tourist footfall to rapid infrastructural developments across the region, which include enhanced transportation networks, upgraded tourism facilities, and the creation of new tourist attractions. He also noted that the increase in visitors has led to a 2.5% growth in tourist accommodation facilities, providing a boost to local economies.

Shekhawat emphasized the region's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant cuisine, stating, "Domestic tourism in the country has seen unprecedented growth in the post-Covid era, unlike anywhere else globally. Even after the pandemic's adverse effects, tourist footfall in the Northeast has doubled over the past decade."

Highlighting the transformative impact of government initiatives, Shekhawat shared that over 250 million people have risen out of poverty and are now enjoying a middle-class lifestyle. This expanding middle class, coupled with India's growing global presence, has significantly bolstered the tourism sector.

The minister also spoke about the government’s efforts to develop sustainable tourism through the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes. Under Swadesh Darshan 1.0, 16 projects worth Rs 1,309 crore have been sanctioned, while the second edition of the scheme has identified 16 destinations for further development. Additionally, eight projects under the PRASHAD scheme have been approved for Rs 256 crore in the region.

Among the most significant beneficiaries of these schemes is Assam’s Kamakhya temple, which saw extensive development under PRASHAD. The temple remains the state’s most visited destination, attracting approximately 11 lakh visitors in 2022-23.

Shekhawat also underscored the importance of hosting the 12th ITM in Kaziranga, marking 50 years since Kaziranga National Park was designated a national park. Over the past decade, the park's area has expanded from 400 sq km to 1,300 sq km. This year’s ITM provided an opportunity for visitors from across the country and the world to experience this diverse and unique part of India.

The successful development of the Northeast’s tourism infrastructure, coupled with the region’s immense cultural and natural wealth, positions it as a growing destination for both domestic and international tourists.