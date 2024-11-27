Zubeen Garg Graces the 12th International Tourism Mart in Kaziranga

The 12th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) began in Kaziranga, Assam, on Tuesday and will continue until Friday. Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, this annual event aims to showcase the tourism potential of the North Eastern region to both domestic and international audiences.

The ITM serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between tourism businesses and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. The event brings together buyers, sellers, media, government agencies, and other stakeholders to promote the region's tourism industry.

The fair is graced by Assam’s beloved singing sensation, Zubeen Garg, who is participating in the event. Kaziranga, renowned for its rich biodiversity, including the one-horned rhino, serves as the perfect backdrop for this significant gathering.

According to Mugdha Sinha, DG of Tourism, the event is expected to see around 400 participants, including international and domestic tour operators, hoteliers, homestay owners, tourism service providers, influencers, and government officials. The three-day event will feature a variety of activities such as presentations, B2B meetings, panel discussions, food demonstrations, cultural evenings, live music, and a North East Bazaar. Attendees will also have the chance to visit notable sites, including Charaideo Moidam, Kaziranga National Park, Hathikuli Tea Estate, and the Orchid and Biodiversity Park.

Sinha emphasized that this edition of ITM will focus on sustainability, in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s Travel for Life initiative. The event will minimize environmental impact through energy-efficient practices and the elimination of single-use plastics. Dedicated shuttle services will be provided to reduce the carbon footprint, ensuring the event harmonizes tourism with nature, leaving a positive legacy for the region.