'100-Foot Bhupen Hazarika Statue To Rise Near Dhola-Sadiya Bridge': Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary, during a event held at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samanway Kshetra in Guwahati’s Jalukbari, where admirers, and dignitaries gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the musical icon who defined the soul of Assam.
Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said that the people of Assam, bound by gratitude and emotion, were paying homage to Bhupen Hazarika across the state through various cultural programmes.
“Today, in every district headquarters, around 5,000 people have come together to sing ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’. Altogether, nearly two lakh people across Assam are performing this timeless song that speaks for humanity,” the Chief Minister said, extending his thanks to Bhupen Hazarika’s brother, Samar Hazarika, and others from the family for their presence.
Describing ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe’ as a song that embodies the essence of compassion and brotherhood, CM Sarma said the government is working to have it recognised globally. “We are trying to get this song recognised by the United Nations as a song of humanity. The Government of Assam has already begun discussions and taken steps in that direction,” he revealed.
Thanking the Cultural Affairs Department for organising the well-planned, statewide celebration, CM Sarma said the state was proud to honour Bhupen Hazarika not just as a singer or composer, but as a symbol of human values and Assamese identity.
In a major announcement, the Chief Minister said a 100-foot-tall statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika would soon be erected near the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge, close to his birthplace in Sadiya. “Discussions are underway, and the project will soon take shape. This statue will be a tribute from the people of Assam to the man who gave us our voice,” he said.
CM Sarma also announced that Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary would be celebrated on a grand scale at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Appealing to Bihu committees across the state, the Chief Minister requested them to dedicate one night of their annual Bihu festivities to Bhupen Hazarika. “I urge every Bihu committee to organise one evening in his honour and fill it with his songs. The government will provide financial assistance to all such committees,” he said.
The Chief Minister further called upon citizens and local bodies across Assam to dedicate a part of their towns or cities to the name of Bhupen Hazarika. “The government will help maintain and beautify these spaces,” he assured.
CM Sarma also remembered Bhupen Hazarika’s role in voicing emotions of the Assam Movement, “He wrote the song ‘Swahid Pronamo Tumak’ to pay tribute to the martyrs of the movement. On December 10, when we inaugurate the new Shahid Memorial, this song will once again be performed in honour of the martyrs who laid down their lives for Assam.”
