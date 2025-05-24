Notorious Car Theft Kingpin Pankaj Baruah Nabbed in Midnight Raid

In a major breakthrough, police arrested notorious fraudster and vehicle theft mastermind Pankaj Baruah alias Baba Baruah from Natun Meleng in Teok late last night. The arrest was carried out by a team led by Lahdoigarh Police Officer-in-Charge Dipankar.

Baruah, who had been on the run, is accused in multiple cases registered across various police stations, including Titabar, Sonari, Garmur, Gaurisagar, and Dhakuakhana. He is believed to be a key figure in Upper Assam's car theft syndicate.

According to police sources, Pankaj Baruah is known for his deceptive tactics, at times stealing money from people’s homes and at other times renting vehicles only to sell them fraudulently to others.

Authorities hailed the arrest as a significant step toward dismantling the broader network of illegal activities orchestrated by Baruah across the region.

