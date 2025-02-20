Severed Head in Assam's Dhakuakhana Belongs to Missing Mason, DNA Confirms

The severed head recovered from under the Singia Bridge in Assam's Dhakuakhana on November 30, 2024, has been confirmed as that of Jahangir Hussain, a missing labourer (mason) associated with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

This was revealed in the DNA report on February 18, 2025. As per sources, the Assam CID received the DNA report from a forensic lab in Hyderabad, which helped establish the victim’s identity.

The severed head was recovered under the Singia Bridge inside a sack stuffed with debris, which had become entangled in a fisherman’s net. In June 2024, the Lakhimpur police confirmed that the headless and charred body found in Dhakuakhana was that of Jahangir Hussain.

Jahangir Hussain was brutally murdered in what appears to be a premeditated crime last year. According to the investigation, the entire incident was allegedly orchestrated by Sunil Gogoi, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor who is currently on the run.

Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have announced a reward for any information leading to his capture. The police are yet to trace his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, nearly six months after the crime, the police have resumed the probe. The CID has issued a directive for Sunil Gogoi’s nephew, Jayanta Gogoi, to appear at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on February 27 for questioning.

Meanwhile, grief has engulfed Jahangir Hussain’s residence in Dhubri as CID officially informed them of the DNA results. The confirmation has left the family in mourning, as they demand justice for the heinous crime.