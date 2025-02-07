Assam: Terrorizing Leopard Caged in Duliajan, Locals Fear Further Attacks

A leopard that had been terrorizing a locality and its nearby villages in Assam’s Duliajan was finally captured in a cage on Thursday night.

Sources informed that the wild cat had been preying on livestock, including cattle and goats, creating panic among locals for a long time.

Despite the capture, villagers remain on edge as several more leopards have been spotted roaming freely in the area.

Authorities are currently on vigil to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

