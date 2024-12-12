Online Trading Fraudster from Assam Brought to Court After Arrest in Delhi

Mintu Das, also known as Rohit Chandra Das, the alleged mastermind behind a major online trading scam that defrauded numerous investors in the state, was presented in court today following his arrest in Delhi.

He was brought before the CBI Special Court in the Chandmari locality of Guwahati.

Mintu, who had been on the run, was apprehended in Delhi on December 3.

Earlier, a case had been registered against him at the Bhangagarh police station in September, which led to the CBI filing case RC15/2024.

After nearly two months of evading arrest, the CBI successfully captured Mintu in Delhi. He faces charges under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 420 (cheating), as well as various provisions of the BUDS-2019 Act, including sections 21a, 21b, 21c, and 23.

Mintu's fraudulent activities were uncovered through his involvement with the Indian Institute of Banking & Information Technology (IIBIT). Since January this year, Mintu had fled Assam and gone into hiding.

He has been remanded to judicial custody and is set to appear in court again on December 26.