STF Arrests Prime Accused in Major Assam Terror Raid Under Operation Praghat

In a significant development under Operation Praghat, Assam's Special Task Force (STF) has made several crucial arrests in connection with STF PS Case No. 21/2024, highlighting the ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks operating in the state.

The prime accused in the case, Gazi Rahman (35), from Kokrajhar district, was apprehended by the STF with the help of Kokrajhar Police. Rahman, whose father is the late Mahmad Ali Mondal, was arrested from Bhodeyaguri, Kokrajhar. Legal action is being initiated against him, and the STF is committed to bringing all individuals involved in the case to justice.

This arrest comes after a significant operation by the STF on December 24, in collaboration with Kokrajhar Police, where a major terror attack was thwarted. The raid targeted fundamentalist and jihadi elements linked to a global terrorist organization in the Namapara area under Kokrajhar Police Station. Two key suspects, Abdul Zaher Sheikh from Joypur Namapara and Sabbir Mirdha from Serfanguri, were arrested based on the interrogation of eight previously arrested cadres associated with the ABT/AQIS terrorist group.

The STF operation, guided by Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like items from one of the arrested suspects' hideouts. Among the recovered items were four handmade rifles resembling AK models, 34 live rounds of ammunition, 24 blank cartridges, two live un-primed IEDs, a handmade grenade, a circuit of detonators, and numerous switches and wires containing explosives. These materials were intended for a planned terror attack, orchestrated by Bangladesh-based handlers.

Continuing their efforts under Operation Praghat, the STF conducted another raid last Friday morning in Bilasipara, Dhubri district, leading to the arrest of Shahinur Islam (36), a resident of Bandhabpara. Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF seized several incriminating items from Islam’s residence, including two books with jihadi content, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, a passport, and a mobile phone.

Further investigations are expected as authorities continue to gather intelligence and dismantle the network behind these activities.

