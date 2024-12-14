Assam: Ninth Accused in Guwahati Gang Rape Case Nabbed from Dhubri

The ninth accused in the heinous gang rape case that shook Guwahati’s Boragaon area has been arrested by the police. The accused, identified as Krishna Barman, was apprehended late Friday night from Golakganj in Dhubri district after an extensive manhunt.

The incident occurred on November 17 at a Durga temple in the Nijarapar area of Boragaon, where nine individuals allegedly raped a woman and filmed the heinous act. The crime came to light after the video went viral on social media, following which the police spung into action and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

On Friday, Garchuk police conducted multiple raids across Guwahati and arrested eight of the accused. With the arrest of Krishna Barman, all nine suspects involved in the case are now in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Kuldeep Nath (23), son of Sabin Nath, a resident of Gakhirchowk, Boragaon.

Bijoy Rabha (22), son of Kanak Rabha, a resident of Shiv Nagar Path, Boragaon.

Pinku Das (18), son of Rabin Das, a resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon.

Gagan Das (21), son of Ashu Das, a resident of Nizarapar, Boragaon.

Saurav Boro (20), son of Durga Boro, a resident of Bakul Nagar, Boragaon.

Mrinal Rabha (19), son of Sanjib Rabha, a resident of Pachim Boragaon, Nizarapar.

Dipankar Mukhiya (21), son of Late Deba Mukhiya, a resident of Tetelia, Padumbari, under Jalukbari Police Station.

Rabin Das (23), son of Late Nipen Das, a resident of Bakul Nagar, Boragaon.

Krishna Barman, apprehended from Golakganj in Dhubri district.

The city police are continuing their efforts to gather more evidence and ascertain the details of the crime.

