Over 600 Leaders Join Congress in Dhekiajuli; Gaurav Gogoi Leads Event

In a major political development in Dhekiajuli, over 600 leaders and workers from various parties, including the BJP, AGP, and AIUDF, joined the Congress party in a large-scale organisational meeting. Among the prominent leaders who switched allegiance was BJP district president Batash Orang.

The induction ceremony was attended by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, including AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan, Ripun Bora, and Shibamani Bora. Speaking at the event, Gaurav Gogoi described the gathering as one of the most successful induction programs in Dhekiajuli and asserted that it would secure Congress’s victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the region.

Addressing the crowd, Gogoi sharply criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of pursuing politics for personal wealth and assets rather than public service. He claimed that the Chief Minister and five directors in his associated companies — Piyush Hazarika, Jayanta Mall Baruah, Diganta Kalita, Manav Deka, and Ashok Singhal — compete over the size of their properties and wealth. Gogoi added that the people of Assam do not believe claims regarding the Chief Minister’s assets, noting that he is among the top nine wealthiest chief ministers in India.

Gaurav Gogoi also raised questions about the handling of Zubeen Garg’s death, criticising the Chief Minister for failing to provide clarity and accountability. He urged the public to write #JusticeForZubeenGarg starting from the evening to demand justice.

Gogoi emphasised that the Congress party works for the development and welfare of the people, not for personal gain, and assured that the party will strive to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens. He stated, “This time, the people’s mandate will prevail, and Congress will remain committed to their progress.”

