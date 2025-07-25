Parched Fields and No Rain: Assam’s Farmers Face Uncertain Future

A severe drought and prolonged dry spell have left farmers in deep despair across the Brahmaputra region of Dergaon, as parched fields and cracked earth paint a grim picture of mounting agricultural distress.

In Khakandaguri village, the once-thriving Borhola Pathar, renowned for its lush green paddy fields, now lies barren and lifeless. Farmers helplessly watch over their cracked, uncultivated land, with thousands of hectares affected due to the absence of rainfall.

“What used to be a sea of green is now barren and silent,” said a local farmer, gazing over the desolate fields.

Another farmer shared that on July 15, they had submitted a memorandum to the Dergaon Co-District Commissioner, highlighting the worsening drought situation and the acute irrigation crisis. “We are facing a severe shortage of water. Irrigation is almost impossible,” he said. “Unfortunately, ministers like Ashok Singhal, who heads the Irrigation Department, and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, seem preoccupied with politics. They are failing to address the ground reality.”

Expressing frustration, the farmer added, “Ashok Singhal is the Minister of Irrigation, but it seems he doesn’t even understand the meaning of the word ‘irrigation.’ We thank AASU for standing with us and raising this issue earlier through protests.”

When asked about their future, the farmer explained, “Borhola Pathar alone covers more than 1,000 bighas. It is a permanent agricultural belt. The government should declare this area as drought-affected and immediately provide irrigation support. Farming is our livelihood. If we can’t farm, we can’t survive.”

With no sign of rain in sight, farmers are making urgent appeals for government intervention. They demand immediate steps such as the declaration of drought-hit zones, irrigation facilities, and relief measures like crop insurance.

The Brahmaputra valley, long celebrated for its fertile fields and agrarian heritage, now stares at an uncertain future as the monsoon continues to evade the region.

Farmers in Assam's Gossaigaon area are grappling with severe challenges in cultivation as drought-like conditions continue to grip the region. In this predominantly agrarian village, almost every household depends on farming for their livelihood.

“Just like last year, we made every effort to begin cultivation again this season. But due to the prolonged dry spell, we are unable to proceed,” said a local farmer. “If there is no rainfall within the next week, the condition of the fields will deteriorate further. Right now, we’re already seeing cracks in the soil. The future looks uncertain.”

Farmers expressed deep concern that if the drought continues, paddy cultivation will fail, putting their livelihoods and survival at risk.

“If the rice crop doesn’t grow, we’ll be in a grave crisis with nowhere to turn,” said another farmer. “We urge the government to take this situation seriously. We don’t want to face famine-like conditions in the coming years.”

The farmers also suggested adopting practices from states like Punjab and Haryana, where irrigation pumps are widely installed in farmlands, enabling cultivation even during dry seasons. “The government should install irrigation systems in Assam and consider waiving electricity bills for farmers, like in other states. We need immediate relief and long-term planning,” they added.

The situation remains dire, with farmers continuing to hope for urgent government intervention and the arrival of much-needed rain.

In Lakhimpur, severe drought conditions have gripped farmlands, leaving deep cracks across the fields. Due to the prolonged dry spell, nearly 16,000 hectares of land in the district remain uncultivated.

Farmers, unable to till the hardened soil, are in distress. The drought has had a significant impact on Assam’s agriculture-dependent economy, which relies heavily on timely rainfall.

