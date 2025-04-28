'Personal Reasons Likely Behind Attack on Assam MP: Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has weighed in on the recent attack on Member of Parliament (MP) Pradyut Bordoloi, suggesting that personal reasons may be behind the violent incident. In a statement posted on his social media on Monday, the minister raised concerns that financial disputes, particularly involving money transactions and the exchange of special privileges, could have fueled the attack.

Advertisment

The minister emphasized that there is no connection between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the attack or its location. The area where the attack occurred is predominantly made up of Congress voters, and Hazarika dismissed any claims that the BJP was involved as baseless and irrelevant.

The minister also referred to prior allegations of financial dealings against Bordoloi, made by a Congress candidate, and speculated that there might be a connection between these previous accusations and the recent attack. However, he reassured the public that an investigation has already been initiated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with proper legal steps to follow.

Hazarika urged all political parties to refrain from engaging in baseless accusations and to allow the investigation to unfold impartially. He called for justice and hoped that such incidents would not occur again in the future, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and ensuring accountability.

As the investigation progresses, the minister has expressed confidence that the truth will emerge, and legal actions will be taken as necessary.