Pijush Hazarika Distributes Smartphones to Anganwadi Workers in Morigaon

Assam Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, along with Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai, distributed smartphones to Anganwadi workers of Morigaon district in a special event held at the District Library Auditorium on Sunday. The program, organised by the District Women and Child Welfare Department under the POSHAN Abhiyaan, benefited workers and helpers from 2,137 Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) across the district.

Speaking at the event, Pijush Hazarika stressed the critical role of Anganwadi workers in society. “Anganwadi workers play a crucial role in ensuring the nutrition of children and pregnant women,” he said. He added that these frontline workers are essential to early childhood care and maternal health, supporting nutrition and development from the prenatal stage onward.

Hazarika also noted that Anganwadi workers contribute significantly beyond child nutrition and education by promoting the well-being of pregnant and lactating mothers, particularly in economically disadvantaged communities. “Especially in economically weaker communities, Anganwadi workers are the primary agents of nutritional support,” he remarked.

He praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s efforts to empower Anganwadi workers, highlighting the introduction of retirement benefits of Rs 4 lakh for workers and Rs 2 lakh for helpers as a landmark initiative. The minister assured that the government is committed to resolving other pending issues faced by these workers through phased and systematic measures.

Under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, Minister Hazarika shared that Assam is focusing on modernising and upgrading Anganwadi centres statewide. “The government is steadfast in its commitment to transforming Assam into a developed state. In the last four years alone, over 1.5 lakh youths have been recruited into government service through a transparent and merit-based process,” he stated.

He also referenced key state initiatives such as Orunodoi and the flood control achievements in Morigaon district led by the Water Resources Department.

Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai addressed the attendees, emphasizing the people-centric policies and welfare programs launched under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership. Both ministers called upon Anganwadi workers and helpers to remain committed to the welfare of children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers in the state.

The smartphone distribution marks a major step toward improving the efficiency of Anganwadi centres. Equipped with smartphones, workers will now be better positioned to collect and manage data related to child nutrition, health, and education, enhancing their overall effectiveness.

The event saw participation from over 400 Anganwadi workers and helpers, along with notable dignitaries including MLA Ramakanta Deuri, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das.

