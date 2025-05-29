Pijush Hazarika Visits Pahalgam Terror Victim's Family in Bhavnagar

Assam Minister for Water Resources, Information & Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika on Thursday visited the residence of the Parmar family in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, to offer condolences following the tragic loss of two family members in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

The victims, Yatishbhai Sudhirbhai Parmar and his 17-year-old son Sumit Yatishbhai Parmar, were killed in a brutal firing incident carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22, 2025. The attack sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting widespread condemnation and grief.

During his visit, Minister Hazarika conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the people and Government of Assam. He personally handed over a condolence letter from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and presented two cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as one-time financial assistance to the bereaved family. This financial aid follows a decision by the Assam Cabinet, led by CM Sarma, to extend support to the families of those martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Minister Hazarika was accompanied by senior Assam government official Om Prakash during the visit. The delegation met with the grieving family, including Yatishbhai’s wife, Kajalben Parmar—who survived the attack—as well as his parents and close relatives. The Minister assured them of the unwavering support and empathy of the Assamese people and the nation as a whole.

“Losing two members of a family in a terrorist attack is an unimaginable tragedy. The people of Assam and the entire country stand united in mourning and extend our deepest condolences,” said Minister Hazarika while addressing the media.

Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Bharatbhai Barad and officials from the Bhavnagar district administration were also present during the Minister’s visit.

It may be mentioned that, on Wednesday, Minister Hazarika had visited another bereaved family in Surat as part of this initiative.