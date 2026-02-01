PM Modi Greets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on His 57th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his 57th birthday, praising his leadership and governance.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said that Assam has witnessed significant progress under CM Sarma’s leadership and wished him a long and healthy life in service of the people.

“Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in the service of the people,” PM Modi wrote.

Warm birthday wishes to Assam CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Under his leadership, Assam has made remarkable progress in various sectors. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people.@himantabiswa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

Last night, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday at his official residence, where ministers, MLAs, party workers and supporters gathered to extend greetings and best wishes.

Meanwhile, the political temperature in the state remained high as CM Sarma launched a fresh attack on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi. The Chief Minister alleged that Congress leaders were more concerned about illegal Bangladeshi migrants than the interests of indigenous Assamese people.

Responding to criticism, CM Sarma said the issue of illegal immigration was crucial for Assam and directly linked to the identity and existence of its people. He also defended his recent remarks related to the term “Miya Muslims,” stating that he had not coined the phrase and that it had been used within the migrant community itself.

