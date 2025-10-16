Police Detain 10–15 After Baksa Violence, More Arrests Expected Today

Following yesterday’s protest that turned violent outside the Baksa District Jail, at least 28 people have been admitted to the Mushalpur Civil Hospital for treatment.

The police have detained around 10 to 15 individuals in connection with the incident. A detailed investigation is underway to identify those responsible for triggering the violence and to determine the circumstances that led to the sudden unrest.

Sources said that more arrests are likely by this evening as the probe intensifies and law enforcement agencies work to restore normalcy in the area.

The situation escalated quickly as clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement personnel, resulting in multiple injuries.

Among the injured are police personnel, journalists, and several civilians, who sustained injuries during the confrontation.

Also Read: Did DSP Gitartha Dev Sarma’s Actions Ignite Baksa Violence?