Public Holidays Declared in Assam on May 2 & 7 for Panchayat Elections

The Assam government has declared public holidays in selected districts on May 2 and May 7, 2025, in view of the upcoming Panchayat Elections.

According to the notification issued by the Governor of Assam, all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, business establishments, banks, and tea gardens located within the polling areas will remain closed on the respective poll dates in the state. Notably, the Panchayat Elections in Assam will be held in two phases, on May 2, 2025 (first phase) and on May 7, 2025 (second phase).

Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Majuli, Jorhat, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts will go to polls on May 2.

On the other hand, polling will be held in Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Hojai, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Darrang districts on May 7.