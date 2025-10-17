Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg with Gamosa, Flowers in Sonapur

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute with a gamosa and floral offerings at the cremation site of Zubeen Garg in Sonapur. After arriving at Borjhar Airport, he proceeded to Zubeen Garg’s memorial in Komarkuchi, Sonapur, at around 2:00 PM.

At the memorial, Rahul Gandhi offered floral tributes and presented a traditional Assamese gamosa in honor of the singer. He also planted one of Zubeen Garg’s favorite trees, a Nahor, near the site.

The tribute ceremony in Sonapur was attended by Assam Pradesh Congress President and MP Gaurav Gogoi, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, Congress Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, and a large number of citizens.

Sources confirm that Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Assam was solely to pay homage to Zubeen Garg, and he did not participate in any political events during the trip.

Following the memorial tribute, he will visit the singer’s residence in Kahilipara to meet Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, and other family members.

Also Read: BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Guwahati to Pay Tribute to Zubeen Garg