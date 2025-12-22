Ranjana Bordoloi, Icon of 60s–70s Assamese Films, No More

Renowned Assamese actress and accomplished dancer Ranjana Sharma Bordoloi passed away on Sunday late evening at the age of 80. She breathed her last at around 7:30 pm at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.

Ranjana Bordoloi was one of the most admired actresses of Assamese cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. She appeared in several popular Assamese films including Dr Bezbarua (1969), Kokadeuta Nati aru Hati, Maniram Dewan, Morom Trishna, Lati-Ghati, Pratidhwani, Ratanlal and Sonma, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with her graceful screen presence.

At a time when many Assamese women hesitated to enter the film industry, Ranjana Bordoloi broke social barriers and carved a distinct place for herself through her talent and dedication. Her contribution helped shape the early identity of Assamese cinema and inspired many women to pursue careers in acting.

Apart from films, she was also a trained classical dancer and a respected cultural figure. Through her association with Bharatanatyam and other dance forms, she earned recognition in Assam’s cultural circles as a skilled performer and teacher.

Ranjana Bordoloi also acted in films directed by legendary cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika. She was among the founding members of the renowned theatre group Manrupa, established in 1957 by Dr Bhupen Hazarika and noted artiste Hasan Sharif Ahmed, making her an important figure in Assam’s post-Independence theatre movement.

She remained closely associated with Dr Bhupen Hazarika and was actively involved in stage drama and performances at All India Radio centres. In recognition of her immense contribution to Assamese culture, the Assam government honoured her with the prestigious Bishnu Rabha Award. She was also a recipient of the state’s artist pension.

Her last rites are scheduled to be performed later today. The passing of Ranjana Bordoloi marks the end of an era in Assamese cinema and theatre, and her contribution to the cultural heritage of the state will be remembered with deep respect.

