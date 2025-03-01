RTI Activist Brutally Attacked in Assam’s Mangaldoi, Suffers Head Injuries

An RTI activist sustained severe head injuries after he was allegedly brutally attacked in Assam’s Mangaldoi on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Hitesh Deka, sources said. The accused assailant, Nibaran Bora, allegedly took advantage of the dark to launch the attack on Deka.

Following the assault, Deka’s family members rushed him to the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

According to Deka, the attack was orchestrated in retaliation for his role in exposing alleged corrupt practices by Nibaran Bora at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Darrang.