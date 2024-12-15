Assam CM Announces Key Policy Changes and Remarks on Religious Conversion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several important developments during a public address on Sunday. He revealed that the government has prohibited providing financial assistance from the Orunodoi scheme to midday meal cooks, as they are classified as government employees. Instead, there are plans to increase their wages, along with those of ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers, which will be included in the upcoming financial budget.

On the topic of the 'One Nation, One Election' concept, CM Sarma expressed support for the idea, asserting that it would contribute to the country's development. “It was previously the norm in India until the Congress, with the imposition of President’s Rule, fragmented the legislative assemblies, resulting in the current situation,” said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister also discussed the government’s initiative to improve energy efficiency in public offices. “Special arrangements are being made to install smart meters in government offices. These meters will automatically disconnect the power supply by 6 PM when the offices are closed. Ministers, legislators, and the Chief Minister are paying their electricity bills, helping the government save around 33 crore rupees in losses,” said CM Sarma.

Regarding the Bani Kanta Kakoti award (Scooty), the Chief Minister emphasized that while the government provides scooties to students for college transportation, there are concerns about the students attending coaching classes instead. “If the student is not attending college and is only attending coaching classes, the question arises as to why they should receive a government-provided scooter,” he said. He further asserted, “Every action requires responsibility, and the government is not inclined to listen to demands based on stubbornness.”

Addressing the issue of religious conversion, CM Sarma reaffirmed that individuals are free to choose their religion. “Anyone is free to choose their religion, whether Hindu, Christian, or Muslim, according to their will. However, converting someone to Christianity by promising them cure for diseases is not acceptable. Such practices have been observed among some communities in Assam, and it is up to the people of those communities to make their own decisions. If they seek assistance from the government later, it will be considered,” CM Sarma concluded.