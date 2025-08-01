“Rupesh Gowala Benefiting CM’s Family” Ex Cong. MLA Bhumij Alleges

In a sharp political attack, former Congress MLA from Doomdooma and current Tinsukia District Congress president Durga Bhumij has accused Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Minister Rupesh Gowala of misusing his position to facilitate the purchase of tea estates by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family.

Speaking at a meeting with party workers at Rajiv Bhawan in Digboi, Durga Bhumij alleged that Minister Rupesh Gowala is not serving the interests of the tea tribe community but is instead helping to manage the Chief Minister’s tea gardens behind the scenes.

He added that, as fresh concerns over security in Assam’s tea estates have emerged following a late-night incident on Tuesday, when unidentified miscreants opened fire at night guards posted at a tea garden. While no casualties were reported, a vehicle belonging to the estate was damaged in the firing.

Dighaltarang is not the only estate grappling with such threats. Nearby plantations such as Baghjan, Diamuli, and Rupai have also reported frequent incidents of raw tea leaf theft. In several instances, night guards have been assaulted while trying to protect the plantations.

He mentioned that these recurring threats have raised serious concerns about the safety of tea garden workers and assets, and said that the government, particularly the Minister of Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare, Rupesh Gowala, should have looked into the matter urgently and ensured stricter security measures to prevent further attacks and theft.

He further alleged that Gowala and others did not become ministers or MLAs to uplift the tea community, but rather to facilitate the acquisition of tea estates by the Chief Minister and other influential figures, while ensuring that no opposition is raised. Bhoomij went on to say that even if Rupesh Gowala were to become the Chief Minister, he would still neglect the development of the tea tribes and the tea gardens.

He further slammed Gowala, along with BJP MLA Sanjay Kishan, for their "complete failure" in securing wage hikes for tea garden workers, a long-standing demand of the community.

“Rupesh Gowala cannot ensure development for the tea tribes. His role is limited to assisting the CM's business interests,” Bhoomij alleged.

The remarks come amid growing discontent in upper Assam’s tea belt, where many workers and activists have expressed frustration over stagnant wages and unmet promises of welfare and development.

