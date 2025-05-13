Rupjyoti Kurmi Slams Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi After BJP's Mariani Win

Following the BJP alliance’s success in the recently concluded panchayat elections in Mariani constituency, local MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi.

Speaking to reporters after attending a felicitation ceremony for the newly elected panchayat and Zila Parishad representatives, Kurmi claimed that the people of Mariani rejected the Congress in the panchayat elections due to Gaurav Gogoi’s growing disconnect from the masses, despite being a Member of Parliament.

Targeting Akhil Gogoi, Kurmi further remarked that the Raijor Dal leader couldn’t even ensure the victory of a ward member from his own village. Kurmi’s statements come amid celebrations by the BJP and its allies, who made significant gains in the rural polls across the constituency.

