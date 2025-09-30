Sanjive Narain, Sandeepan Face 10-Hour CID Questioning in Zubeen Case

After nearly 10 hours of questioning at the CID office, AM Television Chairman and Managing Director Sanjive Narain, along with Zubeen Garg’s brother Sandeepan Garg, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and provided detailed accounts of the events leading to the singer’s final moments in Singapore.

Sanjive Narain stated that upon reaching the location of the incident, he immediately told the Singapore police that Zubeen should be rushed from the shore to a hospital. According to him, the police initially insisted that the others remain for questioning, but allowed Siddharth Sharma to accompany Zubeen after retaining his passport and ID, as Sharma was familiar with Zubeen’s medical requirements. “Siddharth went with Zubeen in the ambulance, while I accompanied the Assistant High Commissioner to the hospital, where Zubeen was admitted to the ICU. Siddharth was crying, and I scolded him, asking why Zubeen had been brought to that island,” Narain said.

He further clarified that apart from Shekhar Goswami and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, he knew no one else present at the scene. Later, he learned that Zubeen’s cousin Sandeepan was also there.

Recounting the chain of calls, Narain said that it was first Shyamkanu Mahanta who informed him during a meeting that Zubeen had met with an accident. Mahanta then sent him a contact number of Abhimanyu Talukdar, from whom Narain received further details. “Abhimanyu told me they were coming to the shore, and that I could meet them there.

Soon after, Rajesh Bhuyan also called to inform me about the accident, but I told him I already knew and was on my way. I reached the location by taxi, and when I arrived, Zubeen was being given CPR with no body movement. I urged the police to take him to the hospital immediately,” Narain said.

He added that his presence was driven purely by humanitarian concern: “Even if it had not been Zubeen, if I had learned that any Assamese person met with an accident, I would have gone to help.”

Narain confirmed that his questioning with the CID had concluded for now, but assured full cooperation whenever required. “We all want Zubeen to get justice,” he said.

On the FIR lodged against him, Narain dismissed the allegations as false. “The FIR from Bongaigaon claimed that Shyamkanu and I went to Singapore on September 17. But the fact is, I was in Guwahati on September 17, and on the 18th I was still in Guwahati before leaving for Kolkata at night. I flew from Kolkata to Singapore only at 11 PM.

Narain further remarked that if there is indeed a conspiracy behind Zubeen Garg’s death, those responsible must face punishment. “And if there is no conspiracy but a case of negligence, then too the person at fault should be punished, because negligence or not, we have lost Zubeen,” he said.

Zubeen Garg’s brother, Sandeepan Garg, appeared before the CID’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the first time on Tuesday as the prime witness in the case. He confirmed that he was present at the scene when the incident occurred in Singapore and had provided a detailed account of the events to the officials.

“I want justice for my brother. There are rumors that I tried to evade the police, but that is completely false. I was with Zubeen Da throughout, from bringing him back from Singapore to his home in Kahilipara. I never left his side,” Sandeepan said.

He added that he had submitted proof to the SIT during questioning and was ready to appear again if required. “As a police officer myself, I will fully cooperate with the investigation. My only demand is that my brother gets justice,” he stated.

