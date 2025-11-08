Sarbananda Sonowal Leads Unity March in Dibrugarh on Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary

A vibrant unity march marked the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s Iron Man, in Dibrugarh today. The event, themed Ek Bharat Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, saw Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal leading a procession from Dibrugarh Chowkidingi Ground to High School Ground, emphasising national unity and self-reliance.

Sonowal, joined by Ministers Bimal Bora, Prasant Phukan, and several MLAs, lit a lantern at Sardar Patel’s portrait before addressing the gathering. “Sardar Patel’s vision of a united and strong India inspires us to work toward an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, urging citizens to contribute to nation-building.

The rally saw enthusiastic participation from local leaders, officials, and citizens, reflecting Patel’s enduring legacy in shaping modern India. The event underscored the government’s focus on self-reliance and unity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to build a Shrestha Bharat.

The march concluded at High School Ground, with attendees pledging to uphold Patel’s ideals of integrity and national pride. The celebration highlighted Dibrugarh’s role in honouring the architect of India’s unity.

Celebration in Baksa:

Similar celebrations were held in the Baksa district today to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The program, organised by the district administration, began with a welcome speech by District Commissioner Gautam Das, highlighting Patel’s pivotal role in unifying India. The event was inaugurated by Assam government minister U.G. Singh and attended by prominent figures, including Lok Sabha MP Jayanta Basumatary and BTC Councillor Akhtar Ahmed.

