Seat-Sharing Strain: Akhil Gogoi Unhappy Despite Congress Offering 13 Seats

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday said that while the Congress has agreed to offer 13 out of the 15 seats his party demanded, only four of them are considered “winnable” constituencies.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said that his party remains confident of winning the seats it has sought, regardless of the final outcome of negotiations.

“Whether they give us the seats or not, we will win in the constituencies we have demanded. Surveys show we are ahead,” he said.

He alleged that internal dynamics within the Congress are complicating seat-sharing talks. “Congress leaders have their own preferred candidates,” Gogoi said, indicating friction over ticket distribution.

Gogoi confirmed that a final decision on the alliance will be taken today. “We spoke with Congress leaders again over the phone this morning. Today’s decision will be conveyed to the Congress. If they accept it, good. If not, we will take our own decision,” he said.

He further said that Raijor Dal is particularly keen on contesting key Upper Assam constituencies, warning that denial of those seats could create difficulties. “If we are not given seats in Upper Assam, there will be problems,” he stated.

Specifically, Gogoi named Dhemaji, Demow, Mariani and Sissiborgaon as constituencies his party considers essential. “There is no use in giving us seats where we cannot compete seriously,” he added.

Despite the disagreements, Gogoi clarified that the alliance has not yet broken down. He also said that his party has agreed to a proposal for friendly contests in two constituencies.