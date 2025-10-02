Severe Flooding Hits Teok After Jhanji River Breach

Severe flooding struck Teok after the Jhanji River burst through its ring embankment, displacing hundreds of residents and submerging vast stretches of land. At least ten villages were inundated, with homes, belongings, and many livestock swept away.

Farmlands and roads remain submerged in the water. Many families have evacuated to safer locations as water levels continue to rise.

One of the affected residents described the sudden onslaught of the floodwaters. “We had no time to collect our belongings. The water came rushing in and swept away everything.”

Another resident said, “Authorities have consistently failed to repair damaged roads and river embankments, and we have suffered the consequences repeatedly. This problem will not be resolved until the authorities take responsibility.”

Local authorities and disaster management teams are monitoring the situation closely.

Officials have urged residents in low-lying areas to stay alert as water levels show no signs of receding.

The flooding highlights the vulnerability of Assam’s embankments, prompting calls for stronger infrastructure and faster response to disasters.

