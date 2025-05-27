Shankar Jyoti Baruah Boards Vehicle with BJP’s Lotus Symbol Upon Release

Fresh out of Dibrugarh Central Jail, former AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah was seen stepping into a vehicle marked with the BJP’s election symbol — the lotus — along with a prominent VIP sticker.

The sight quickly sparked speculation about Baruah’s next steps. Coming soon after his release on bail, the moment carried political undertones, though no official explanation has been provided.

Baruah was recently arrested in connection with a violent altercation at a petrol depot in Duliajan, a case that has generated widespread discussion across Assam. While the significance of his choice of vehicle, featuring both the VIP and lotus stickers, remains unclear, the incident has drawn attention and raised questions among observers.