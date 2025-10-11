Fake MBBS Doctor Roushan Ali Arrested by Cachar Police in Sonai

In a fresh crackdown on fake medical practitioners, Cachar police have arrested another impostor doctor in the district. This comes after the police had apprehended 10 fake doctors in recent days.

On Friday, police arrested the accused, identified as Roushan Ali (also known as R. Ali), from a pharmacy located on Sonai-Matingar Road, Sonai. Roushan Ali had been running a pharmacy named Arfaz Medical Hall at Sonai-Matingar Road and posing as an MBBS-qualified doctor, providing medical treatment to patients for an extended period.

Investigations revealed that Roushan Ali was allegedly using fake medical degrees obtained from Bhopal and Patiala in Madhya Pradesh to practice medicine illegally over a long period. During a police raid at the pharmacy on Friday, his MBBS certificate and other degree documents were examined, confirming that he was a fake doctor.

Following the verification, Roushan Ali was arrested by the police. Authorities also seized numerous fraudulent documents from the pharmacy.

Roushan Ali is accused of providing medical services at multiple locations, including Pari Medical and Munni Diagnostic in Sonai, and other pharmacies in the area. The police are currently continuing the interrogation of the arrested fake doctor.

