Assam: Body of Missing Silchar Student Found in Barak River; Murder Suspected

A week after his disappearance on New Year's Eve, the body of Purnachandra Barman, a student from the Arts Department of Silchar GC College, was discovered in the Barak River.

Barman, who hailed from Borkhola’s Uzan village in Cachar, had gone missing on the night of December 31st after leaving his rented house on Chengkudi Road at 11 PM. Despite a missing person report and an extensive police search, his whereabouts remained unknown.

On Tuesday, locals in Katigorah, Cachar, found a decomposed body in the river, which was later identified by Barman's family. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).

The recovery of the body has raised suspicions of foul play, with initial investigations suggesting that Barman may have been murdered before being dumped in the river. The police are actively pursuing the case to uncover the truth.

Man Found Dead in Tinsukia Hotel; Investigation Underway

In an unrelated incident, the body of Abhishek Choudhury from Kamrup was discovered under mysterious circumstances at Hotel Nandan in Tinsukia on the night of Tuesday.

Police found two syringes and two containers next to the body in room 310 of the hotel, which led them to suspect potential foul play.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The police are investigating the cause of death.

