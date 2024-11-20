Hotels, PGs in Assam's Cachar Under Scrutiny Amid Violence in Manipur

In response to recent violence in Manipur, security in Cachar district, located on the Assam-Manipur border, has been heightened. A large deployment of police forces is stationed at key points along the border, monitoring both parallel roads and river routes used for cross-border movement.

The district police are conducting thorough checks on all individuals entering Cachar from Manipur.

Cachar Police are also maintaining vigilance over individuals who have sought refuge in Silchar's hotels, particularly those from violence-hit districts like Churachandpur and Thoubal.

Hotel managers, local leaders, and members of Nagarik Committees have been instructed to report any suspicious activities immediately.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, explained, "Following the ongoing clashes in Manipur, we beefed up security in the border regions adjoining Manipur and Mizoram so that no miscreants can enter the state of Assam via Cachar district. We are also keeping an eye on the hotels operating in Cachar along with PGs, and a strict vigil is going on every night. People with suspicion are cross-examined by detaining them for questioning. Many youths from Churachandpur and Thoubal districts are here in Cachar for army recruitment, however, we have also checked their IDs and other documents, and some of them are genuine."

He further stated that the police are closely monitoring PGs (paying guest accommodations) to prevent any miscreants from infiltrating under the guise of students.

