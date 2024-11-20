Manipur MLAs Demand Crackdown on Jiribam Militants

In the wake of the brutal killing of six civilians, including three women and three children, in Jiribam district, MLAs of the BJP-led NDA government in Manipur have called for a "mass operation" against militants. During a meeting held on Monday night, attended by 27 MLAs, a resolution was passed demanding swift action within seven days.

The legislators warned that failure to implement the resolutions within the specified timeframe would compel them to decide the next course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur. A joint statement assured that both the Centre and the state government would take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-stricken state.

Additionally, the MLAs condemned attacks on the properties of ministers and legislators, emphasizing that legal action would be initiated against the perpetrators based on findings by the High-Powered Committee. The Centre also pledged to review the imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), as per the November 14 directive.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential joint body of Meitei civil society organizations, has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to reconsider the eight-point resolution adopted during an emergency meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. COCOMI criticized the resolution for failing to address the people's key demands, particularly effective action against armed groups and measures to restore peace.

During a media briefing at Khwairamband Ima Market, COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba asserted that underground Kuki outfits have been instrumental in inciting unrest since the outbreak of violence. The organization reiterated its demand for declaring all Kuki underground groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement as unlawful.

COCOMI's ultimatum outlined key demands:

Accountability: Immediate action against militant groups allegedly involved in the violence.

Security Reinforcement: Enhanced security measures and military presence in violence-hit areas.

Transparency: Inclusive and clear conflict resolution processes to address the concerns of affected communities.

The ultimatum comes amid intensifying protests, curfews, and ethnic tensions in Imphal and surrounding districts. Recent incidents, including the recovery of six bodies in Jiribam, have further strained the already fragile situation. Civil society groups and political leaders continue to press the government for more robust and equitable solutions to the ongoing conflict.

As tensions escalate, all eyes remain on the state and central governments to deliver on their promises of restoring peace and addressing the underlying causes of the unrest.