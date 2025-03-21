NIT Silchar Assistant Professor Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Police have arrested Dr. D.K. Raju, an assistant professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, on charges of sexually harassing a student. The arrest was made from his residential quarters within the NIT campus.

Advertisment

Dr. Raju is currently being interrogated at the Silchar Sadar Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation. The complaint was lodged by a first-year B.Tech student from the Electrical Engineering department, alleging that she was sexually harassed by the professor.

Following the allegations, students of NIT Silchar staged a protest on Thursday night, demanding immediate action and the arrest of the accused professor. Responding to the growing outcry, the NIT administration suspended Dr. Raju at around 3 AM.

Later in the evening, the police took Dr. Raju into custody, marking a significant development in the case. Further investigations are underway.