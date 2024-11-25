Assam: Girl Allegedly Abducted, Raped By 3 Men in Sivasagar

A horrifying incident unfolded in Assam’s Sivasagar where a national-level athlete was allegedly abducted and raped by three individuals.

The brutal crime took place on Friday afternoon around 4:30 PM in the Shikaribheti area. The victim, a 9th grade student, was walking on the road when she was abducted by the men in a Tata vehicle. They gagged her and took her to the home of one of the perpetrators identified as Sunil, where she was allegedly raped by both Sunil and his accomplice, Bhaiti. The men, intoxicated, played loud music while committing the crime.

The victim managed to escape and informed her mother about the ordeal. The family immediately filed a police complaint at Demow police station.

Currently undergoing treatment at the Sivasagar Civil Hospital, the victim expressed her despair to the media, stating that she might be forced to take extreme measures if justice is not served.

As of now, the police have not apprehended any suspects. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in Sivasagar, with the public demanding the swift arrest of the perpetrators.