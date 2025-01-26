Smuggled Liquor Seized in Assam's Doomdooma on Republic Day; One Arrested

Extensive search operations were carried out in various parts of Assam's Doomdooma by the police, excise department, and security forces on Republic Day.

Advertisment

According to reports, during the operation, law enforcement officials seized a vehicle loaded with a large quantity of liquor and arrested one person.

The vehicle was intercepted during a naka-checking operation on the national highway at Borhapjan, reports added. The arrested individual confessed to transporting the liquor from Kailashpur to Barekuri for sale.

Police further revealed that the liquor was being smuggled in a luxury vehicle with a fake number plate.