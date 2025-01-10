Leopard Attacks, Injures Multiple Pedestrians In Assam's Doomdooma

Multiple pedestrians sustained injuries in a leopard attack in Tinsukia district’s Doomdooma on Thursday. The leopard that came into the human area went on an attacking spree targeting anyone that came in its sights, witnesses said.

Advertisment

The first attack occurred near Philobari when the leopard targeted a man named Srimanta Gohain, who was en route from Torani to Philobari. Shortly after this, the leopard launched a second attack on another pedestrian, Rohin Moran, who was travelling in the opposite direction, from Philobari to Torani.

The attacks took place near the office of the Small Tea Growers Association, close to Bijuliban Middle English School in Philobari, Tinsukia district.

The injured individuals were provided with preliminary medical assistance. The situation remains tense as reports suggest the leopard attempted another attack, this time on a woman in the same area.

Authorities have been alerted, and efforts are underway to tranquillize the beast and ensure the safety of the local residents.

Also Read: Maharashtra-Sourced Lali Gur Driving Illegal Liquor Industry in Assam’s Tinsukia