Liquor Shops Banned In 17 "Holy Towns" Of Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close liquor vends in 17 designated "holy towns" across the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Friday. The move, aimed at curbing alcohol consumption in spiritual areas, includes Ujjain, the chief minister’s hometown.

According to Yadav, liquor shops will be completely shut in these towns, without relocation. "The shops will not be shifted elsewhere. These will be completely shut in Ujjain Municipal Corporation limits," he stated at a press conference.

The towns where liquor vends will be shut down include Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, Maihar, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot, Amarkantak, Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, and Barmankhurd.

The chief minister emphasized that this was only the initial step towards imposing a broader liquor ban in the state. "We are moving towards a big decision of alcohol ban in spiritual places. Alcohol addiction causes a lot of problems in a family, and we are trying to bring good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want women, children, farmers, and everyone to lead a better life," he told PTI.

The announcement comes a day after Yadav declared that liquor sales would be prohibited at 17 religious sites in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking at an event in Narsinghpur, he stated, "Everyone is aware of the ill effects of liquor consumption. We don't want our youths to get spoiled as they are the future of the country. The Madhya Pradesh government will ban the sale of liquor at 17 religious places. Liquor will be banned wherever Lord Krishna and Lord Ram have set their foot in Madhya Pradesh."

The decision aligns with the BJP-led government’s broader efforts to regulate alcohol consumption and promote spiritual tourism in the state.

