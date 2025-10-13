Sonapur Teen Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Police Arrest Suspects

A shocking incident has happened at the village of Dimoria in Sonapur, as a 16-year-old girl, Asmita Sarkar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home.

The girl’s parents were stunned upon discovering her in a critical condition, with visible injuries on her back, raising suspicions that her death was not natural.

According to the family, this appears to be a premeditated act of murder. They have alleged the involvement of 18-year-old Apurba Mallik, a resident of Morigaon’s Boha Borpak, along with two other youths from East Malaybari.

The incident reportedly occurred when Asmita’s parents were not at home.

Eyewitnesses from neighbours suggest that Apurba Mallik and his accomplices entered the house and assaulted Asmita.

She was later found unconscious by her family. The visible injuries on her back led locals to claim that this was a deliberate and brutal act.

Following the incident, Apurba Mallik initially fled the scene. However, with the assistance of local residents, the Khetri Police managed to arrest him on Sunday.

The tragedy has sparked widespread outrage among local residents and students of Dimoria College, where Asmita was a first-year higher secondary student.

Protesters have surrounded the Khetri Police Station, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused, and some have even called for the death penalty.

The motive behind the brutal killing remains unclear, though locals suspect it may be linked to a one-sided love affair.

Khetri police have launched a thorough investigation and have reportedly obtained some leads regarding Apurba Mallik’s involvement. The police have stated that the full details will be clarified after completing the inquiry.

