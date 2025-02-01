94th Sankardev Sangha Session: Assam Govt Employees Granted Special Leave

The Assam government has granted Special Casual Leave to employees attending the 94th Annual Session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha at Mohbondha Araltoli Field in Jorhat.

According to a notification by the general administration of the Assam government, the leave will be applicable on February 6, 7, and 8, 2025, allowing government employees who are delegates of the Sankardev Sangha to participate in the event, subject to the completion of their official duties.

However, employees engaged in the PRI elections and the implementation of Flagship Programmes must obtain prior permission from their respective authorities before availing of the leave.

The 94th annual session of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha is expected to draw an estimated 3 to 3.5 million devotees, making it one of the largest gatherings in the region. Spanning 1,200 bighas of land, more than 90 percent of the event's arrangements have been finalized. To construct large pavilions, around 72,000 bamboo sourced from Karbi Anglong are being used, along with more than 9,000 tin sheets. Over 200 workers have been diligently working on the site for nearly two months.