Special Casual Leave Granted for Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha Event

The Government of Assam's General Administration Department issued a notification on Tuesday granting Special Casual Leave to State Government employees intending to participate in the Golden Jubilee concluding ceremony and 16th Triennial Conference of the Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha.

The event is scheduled to take place at Sarupathar, Golaghat, from December 5 to December 8, 2024. The leave is allowed from December 5 to December 7, 2024.

As per the notification, only employees willing to attend the event may avail of the leave, provided their official duties are managed appropriately.

This arrangement has been approved by the Competent Authority.