Two SIT to Travel to Singapore for Zubeen Garg Death Probe, Says CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two SIT officials will be visiting Singapore tomorrow as part of the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s tragic demise. He urged the public to have faith in the Assam government, stating that the administration has always acted in the people’s interest and is committed to ensuring that those responsible for the incident are held accountable.

On another note, regarding Adani’s visit to Assam, the Chief Minister said that the industrialist met him yesterday while in the state for the Guwahati airport project. “Adani also visited Zubeen Garg’s residence to pay his respects to the late singer, we appreciate his gesture in honoring the iconic artist,” Sarma added.

Earlier, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with his son Jeet Adani, arrived in Guwahati from Ahmedabad.

During his visit yesterday, Adani paid tribute to Zubeen Garg and reviewed the progress at Guwahati Airport.

He also took a heartfelt initiative to honour the late singer by visiting Zubeen’s residence at Kahilipara, where he offered his respects and shared a moment of remembrance with Garima Garg and other family members. The gesture was widely seen as a mark of respect for Zubeen.

Adani had also expressed his willingness to support Zubeen Garg’s family in preserving the singer’s legacy in whatever way they deemed fit.

