Sribhumi Jail Horror: 2 Constables Held for Raping Disabled Woman

A deeply disturbing incident of gang rape has come to light from the premises of Sribhumi Jail. Two jail constables have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a specially-abled woman inside the jail compound.

According to reports, the heinous act was committed during the night while the accused were on a break. The two constables, identified as Brajen Kalita and Hareshwar Kalita, allegedly lured the woman and committed the crime within the secured area of the jail.

The assault came to light when other on-duty officers caught the accused red-handed during the act. Immediate action was taken, and both constables were taken into custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the region, prompting strong condemnation from the public. Authorities have assured strict action and a thorough investigation into the matter.

