Jhumoir Binondini: 6000 Students Couldn’t Appear In HSLC Exam? Akhil Gogoi Attacks Govt

Akhil Gogoi, the Sivasagar MLA, has attacked the government over the news that 6000 students in Assam were barred from appearing in the HSLC (matriculation) for taking part in the ‘Jhumoir Binondini’ recently.

“This is a big news that 6000 student of Assam lost a year of their academic life. To organize Jhumoir when the HSLC examination is ongoing can’t be a healthy decision”—the opposition MLA said today.

Saying that no one has any objection to conduct Jhumoir, Gogoi said—“It is welcome when the neglected and deprived Adivasi community is given such an exposure. But, in the name of it, if 6000 students of the community couldn’t appear in exam due to this, it can not be accepted.”

Gogoi demanded a public statement from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the matter. “All the student organization including ATTSA, AASAA, SMSS, left student organizations, AASU, AJYCP etc. should inquire into the matter”—he added.

Gogoi further said that if it is true that 6000 students couldn’t appear in HSLC due to participating in the ‘Jhumoir Binondini’ then he would appeal to both the Cm and education minister (Ranoj Pegu) to hold a special HSLC examination for those deprived.

Gogoi also added that if the government only indulges in creating gimmick only to get votes from the Adivasi community and 6000 students are deprived from examination, it will never be accepted. “hence I appeal to the CM and education minister of Assam to give public statement over the matter and if necessary to hold special examination for the deprived students.”

