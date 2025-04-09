Strict Attendance & Timing Guidelines Issued for Schools in Kamrup Metro



The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission has issued a set of strict guidelines for schools in Kamrup Metro following an academic meeting held with the heads of High and Higher Secondary Schools on April 8, 2025.

Advertisment

The new directives require all teachers to report to school before 9:00 a.m. and leave according to the schedule provided. Teachers who arrive late for three consecutive days will face a deduction of one Casual Leave from their outstanding leave, or, if no leave is available, a one-day pay cut.

The class teacher is personally responsible for recording attendance for each student, and any network issues with the Siksha Setu App must be compensated with a geotagged group photo posted on the designated WhatsApp group for verification by the School Head.

Additionally, all LP schools must remain open until 2:05 p.m., while MEIMV schools must operate until 3:25 p.m. High and Higher Secondary Schools are required to remain open until 3:25 p.m. Non-teaching staff must report by 10:00 a.m. and remain present until 4:30 p.m. to provide necessary reports when needed.

PGT teachers are instructed to conduct classes starting from class IX, and the school timetable should reflect this. School heads are tasked with ensuring full compliance with these guidelines, and hard copies of attendance and class records must be maintained for reference.

The District Education Officer, in a formal statement, emphasized the importance of these measures for the smooth operation of educational institutions in the district.