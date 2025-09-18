Taxi Drivers’ Protest Rocks Jorabat, Called Off After Govt Assurances

A protest by hundreds of cab and taxi drivers in Jorabat on Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill, prompting heavy deployment of police from both Assam and Meghalaya.

The Assam taxi drivers alleged that whenever they transport passengers or tourists to Meghalaya, they are harassed and stopped by local taxi unions and drivers there. Despite having valid tourist permits, all-India permits, and paying around ₹48,000 in taxes, the drivers claimed they are routinely denied entry. Many also said they feel unsafe while operating in Meghalaya.

In retaliation, Assam taxi drivers at Jorabat blocked cabs coming from Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya, preventing them from entering Assam. Tourists from Meghalaya were asked to switch to Assam-registered cabs to continue their journey. A few days earlier, Meghalaya taxi associations had allegedly stopped Assam drivers midway and forced tourists to abandon their vehicles.

Amid rising tensions, senior police officials from Shillong and Meghalaya rushed to the scene and engaged in talks with protesting drivers and authorities. Assam’s Transport Commissioner Gautam Das was also present at the protest site, where he heard the grievances of the drivers.

Later in the evening, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya held discussions in the presence of top transport officials and magistrates of both states. Following the meeting, the protest was suspended.

Both governments appealed to drivers from both sides to uphold peace and maintain the spirit of brotherhood. The Meghalaya government assured that issues raised by Assam’s drivers would be resolved within the next two days. It also promised to implement special measures to ensure their safety and pledged strict action against two NGOs accused of misbehaving with Assam drivers.

Security arrangements in Meghalaya have been tightened, and the police have been directed to ensure that Assam drivers do not face any difficulties in the future.

Also Read: Why Assam’s Cab Drivers Are Angry at CM’s “Unknown Elements” Comment