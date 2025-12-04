Tezpur University Row: Absconding VC Calls for BoM Meeting. Teachers, Students Condemn

This morning, a student of Tezpur University(TU) expressed annoyance to Pratidin Time as--"It seems that the VC has no guts to face the students, teachers and employees of the university. His acts have infuriated all of us, and now he has to face the ire. We condemn his escapist attitude."

The reason for it is the latest move by the TU Vice Chancellor, Mr Shambhu Nath Singh.

This central University of Assam has remained paralysed for months, with its VC absconding from the University premises. The ongoing protests have united students, teachers, employees and citizens like never before, resulting in a profound roar of ouster of the VC.

While Mr. Singh has not been sighted in TU and his removal reached the parliament through opposition MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Ajit Kr. Bhuyan, the VC has called for a BoM (Board of Management) meeting today Evening. The information about the meeting was communicated through emails, mentioning that it will be in a blended mode. Nothing more has been mentioned in the mail inviting to the meeting.

The TUTA (Tezpur University Teachers Association), TUNTEA (Tezpur University Non-teaching and Employees Association) and the Students' body have strongly condemned this act of the VC.

Why is the Education Ministry The Venue Of The Meeting?

As mentioned in the mail, the venue of the meeting is the central Education Ministry. This further concerns the TU fraternity. "When two enquiries against the VC are ongoing, how come the Education Ministry hold such a meeting? Will the centre shield the VC, who has derailed our university?"--a faculty member from TU commented to Pratidin Time. "Will TU have the same fate as the NEHU (North-Eastern Hill University)?"--he quipped.

VC's People In BoM?

It is also alleged that BoM is represented by VC's people. "The seniormost Dean in the BoM is actually the junior-most Dean. But he was illegally nominated by the VC," alleges one senior professor of TU to Pratidin Time.

Even the new senior-most Associate Prof in the BOM is not the senior-most associate prof. He is rather one of the junior-most Associate Professors. Both are close to VC", he added.

Students Opposed What Himanta Wants

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervened in the matter by taking up the matter directly with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post shared on social media, Sarma said he had spoken with the Union Minister regarding the “present situation at Tezpur University” and urged him to appoint a Pro-Vice Chancellor immediately, pending an impartial enquiry into the conduct of the current Vice-Chancellor.

However, the Tezpur University fraternity has clarified that their demands remain unchanged. They emphasise that they seek the immediate suspension of the current Vice-Chancellor and the appointment of an Acting Vice-Chancellor, not a Pro-VC.

“Our Demands Remain Unchanged: Immediate suspension of the current Vice Chancellor pending enquiry, appointment of an Acting Vice Chancellor—not a Pro-VC, and publication of all inquiry reports already submitted to authorities.”

