“The safest option for those involved in Zubeen’s case might be a police arrest," says former IGP

The sudden and untimely demise of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg has shaken the state, leaving people unable to accept the tragedy under such unusual circumstances. Across Assam, questions and anger have been raised, with many pointing fingers at Shyamkanu Mahanta, who played a key role in organizing the North East Festival in Singapore.

Public outrage stems from allegations that despite Zubeen being unwell, he was allowed to travel overseas without proper planning, while Shyamkanu remained occupied in business meetings with the team. Protests and complaints have been filed against him in different parts of the state. Acting on these complaints, the CID has already registered a case. Even the Chief Minister has admitted that the allegations cannot be ignored, making it clear that both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him until his last moments, will inevitably come under the ambit of investigation.

Earlier, Singapore Police had also interrogated both of them along with nine others, a fact acknowledged by Shyamkanu himself. Meanwhile, a Facebook post by former Assam DGP and IPS officer Violet Baruah has gone viral on social media, adding a new dimension to the ongoing debate.

In her post, Violet Baruah highlighted that such registered cases often carry loopholes, which may end up protecting the accused rather than ensuring accountability. She remarked that the safest option for those involved might be a police arrest, as the CID should have included Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (relating to disappearance of evidence or providing false information) in the registered case.

Expressing her personal grief, Baruah wrote that Zubeen was not just a heartthrob for the new generation, but also like a mischievous child at home, someone deeply rooted in Assamese identity. Her words have sparked widespread reactions, with many urging her to clarify her stance further.

