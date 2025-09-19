“This News Is False, Zubeen Will Return”: Garima Garg

A large number of fans had gathered at the residence of Zubeen Garg in Kahilipara, upon hearing the news of his sudden demise. Although medical authorities had reportedly confirmed his death, Garima Garg struggled to believe it, unable to come to terms with the shocking report. Many neighbours and local supporters also rushed to the residence, sharing in the shock and offering their support to the family.

Garima, who had not travelled to Singapore with Zubeen this time, had nevertheless been closely monitoring his condition. Receiving the unexpected news left her in disbelief. Through tears, she emotionally stated, “This news is false. Zubeen will return safely.” Her emotional response reflects the deep bond between the couple.

The news of Zubeen Garg’s death has sent waves of distress among fans, well-wishers, and admirers across Assam. Social media platforms were flooded with messages with prayers and love for the singer, reflecting the immense place he holds in the hearts of people across the state and beyond.

Zubeen Garg, a household name in Assam and one of the most celebrated singers in the region, has a career spanning decades with a repertoire that includes not only Assamese music but also Bollywood and other regional compositions. His influence on the cultural and music landscape of Assam is immeasurable.

This incident highlights not only the profound love and admiration Assam holds for Zubeen Garg but also the unwavering bond between the artist and his family. It underscores how hope, faith, and community support can provide strength in moments of uncertainty. For now, fans continue sending messages of support and prayers for the singer and his family.

